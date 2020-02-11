Alex Burns from VictoriaHomes.com powered by Re/Max Alliance in Victoria recently used his ugly Christmas sweater to take cause marketing to the next level.

“The goal is to spread love and focus during the season on giving. I work with the Mustard Seed of Victoria and they feed 5,000 mouths a month, not just during Christmas,” says Burns.

Burns and Kelcy Snyckers created the Christmas Blessing Challenge four years ago to raise funds for worthy community causes. This year they say they realized many average Canadian families, single moms, pensioners and others find it hard to make ends meet, so they decided to inspire as many as possible to bless random people in the city by paying for their coffee/ groceries or some other form of kindness and asking them to pay it forward.

Burns, Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak and Dodd’s Furniture owner Gordie Dodd covered the cost of morning orders at a Tim Hortons. Re/Max Alliance Realtors and other community sponsors also paid for 175 children and their parents to see an 11:30 a.m. screening of Frozen 2 at a local cinema.