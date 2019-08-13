Alan MacKenzie has been named CEO of Canadian Markets for JLL.

MacKenzie will be responsible for developing JLL Canada’s business strategy, driving revenue, delivering best-in-class service to clients, and partnering with the company’s business in the Americas and globally, says JLL. Based in Toronto, he will lead the business and its adoption of new technologies across Canada.

John Gates, CEO Americas Markets for JLL says, “This is an exciting hire for both Canada and all of the Americas business. There is great potential in the Canadian market, and with Alan’s strong, proven leadership, we’ll continue to build on our business and digital leadership across the region.”

Bringing more than 30 years of experience, MacKenzie joins JLL from Triovest Realty Advisors, a real estate advisory and investment firm with over $10 billion in assets under management. While at Triovest, MacKenzie was tasked with driving value for internal and external clients through a results-focused leadership approach, JLL says. He joined the company through the acquisition of MacKenzie Goulais, a retail and investment advisory business he founded in 2001. MacKenzie started his career as a broker at CBRE.

“I was attracted by JLL’s global brand, international platform, scale and quality of its people,” says MacKenzie. “I am impressed by JLL’s investment in technology and innovation and I look forward to leading the company’s future advancements in this field.”