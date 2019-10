Alain Raby and Chris Bestward are the new owners of Coldwell Banker Advantage Real Estate in Welland, Ont. Raby, the broker of record, is an award-winning top producer who has been with the company since 2007.

Former owner Bill Bestward, a past president and 20-year board member of the Welland District Real Estate Board, will continue to work at the brokerage following this leadership succession.