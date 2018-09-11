Real estate blog Agent Inner Circle has been named to the top 30 best real estate coaching blog lists by content aggregator Feedspot. The site ranks No. 8 in the list, which includes websites from all over the world.

Agent Inner Circle began in 1997 when a small group of top-producing agents formed a private “network”, where they shared ideas and strategies for building their businesses, says the website. Originally only open to a select few, the blog decided to allow anyone to join – free – and now it has 50,000 members.

Members receive an email newsletter with new ideas and ready-to-use samples for growing their business, along with links for posting their own ideas and feedback, and an archive of helpful past issues.

Executive editor Michael Krisa is also a regular contributor to REM. For information or to join, visit agentinnercircle.com