Rob Hoffman, formerly a managing broker with a successful Re/Max brokerage in Abbotsford, B.C., has moved his real estate business to eXp Realty.

“I’ve known Randy Dyck for over 30 years, and it was his excitement about eXp since his move nine months ago that convinced me to take a closer look. There was an enthusiasm in his eyes that I hadn’t seen in a long time,” says Hoffman in a news release.

“My experience as a managing broker in a highly successful office lets me see things from a 30,000-foot view, enabling me to distinguish what’s important from the noise. What I see with eXp is the ability to go beyond our geographic boundaries, using cloud-based technology to move fluidly between areas without being chained to a desk,” he says.

“Rob is the kind of person everyone enjoys working with because he does a phenomenal job and has a great attitude,” says Dyck, president of Eximus Real Estate. “He was part of the Eximus team several years ago, and I remember one year where the four of us sold over 400 homes by working hard and working smart. We had a blast, and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with him again.”