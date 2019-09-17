By Karen Cox

It is with a very heavy heart that the OREA family recognizes the loss of friend, leader and a true legend of organized real estate in Canada – Ettore Cardarelli.

Ettore was a pillar in the real estate community for over 30 years and has excelled in some of the most important leadership roles in the profession including the Mississauga Real Estate Board and the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA). Ettore was first elected to the OREA Board of Directors in 2003 and led the association as president in 2017.

He was a dedicated volunteer, giving up countless hours away from his business and family.

Ettore cared deeply about his profession. Most notably, he fought to ensure grassroots Realtors always had a voice at the OREA Board table and in meetings of the association.

Ettore’s time at OREA was epitomized by some major successes. He was chair of OREA’s Government Relations Committee the year the province extended the land transfer tax rebate for first time home buyers to resale homes – a $250-million tax cut for young families. He led the efforts to change legislation to permit electronic signatures. He fought to stop the $1-billion municipal land transfer tax, protecting the dream of home ownership in Ontario for future generations.

As president, he guided OREA through the transformation from real estate education provider to a new association dedicated to high-impact advocacy and quality member services. In addition, Ettore strengthened the Realtor family by establishing regular meetings between provincial associations. Finally, he fought for and won greater transparency at RECO.

In addition to his considerable leadership successes, Ettore also built countless friendships across our profession. He was highly respected for his hard work, dedication and diplomacy.

Time with Ettore was always full of laughter. He brightened every room he entered and every person he touched.

Ettore has always been about building strong communities. Outside of real estate he served his community in a number of ways. At a young age, Ettore was a beloved advocate for recent Italian immigrants adjusting to their new home in Mississauga. He helped them adapt to their new life and broke down barriers with government, schools, businesses and social service agencies.

He was president of the National Congress of Italian-Canadians and a founding member of multiple organizations including the Peel Multicultural Council, the Mississauga Italian-Canadian Business Association and the Peel Legal Aid Clinic among others. He was also an active leader with worthy charities including the John Howard Society and Muscular Dystrophy Association of Canada.

Thanks to his dedication, his profession, his community, our association and the thousands of Ontarians who dream of owning a home are better off.

On behalf of the OREA Board of Directors, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to his wife Luciana, his children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Editor’s note: Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2340 Hurontario St., Mississauga on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m.