By William Molls

Just by the mere act of reading this sentence, dear reader, you’re already ahead of the game.

For 30 years, REM has provided the real estate industry in Canada with quality, independent journalism. We have covered major changes and upheavals from an independent point of view to keep you well informed about your profession and industry.

By reading the contents of this magazine, you’re one step closer to having an edge over your competition by being in the know on the latest trends and innovations. Being able to freely provide this service for three decades is something we take great pride in.

However, the world is very different today than it was in 1989. Thirty years ago, you would not have had the internet or social media to go to for the latest gossip. You also wouldn’t have had a smart device in your pocket or purse demanding your attention every five minutes with some alert or message.

As the times have changed, so have we – but always in service of keeping our promise to you of providing quality, independent news coverage of the real estate industry in Canada. We launched REMonline.com roughly 20 years ago, as well as an email newsletter, social media pages and so on as the years have gone by.

Throughout it all, we have held on to our independence. REM is not owned by or affiliated with any real estate brokerage, association or board. We are, and always have been, a proudly Canadian and independent small business.

But even as we evolve and adapt, journalists everywhere face extraordinary challenges in 2019.

Realtors, more than anyone, will understand this challenge. In 2019, everyone expects more for less.

Too often home buyers and sellers think that the cheapest option is also the best one. Sure, they can try to go it alone and sell their house without the help of a qualified real estate professional, but should they? How much does that supposed savings end up costing them in the long run?

That’s because there’s great value in the service you provide. No technological shift or advancement will change the value of quality service from someone you can trust.

Journalism is no different. No new kind of media technology will ever replace the value of quality, independent journalism, because, again, the cheapest option is not also the best one.

Sure, you can get your news by reading headlines from your social media feeds, often from dubious, sketchy websites – some of which might even be fake news or scams. It’s a wild world out there.

But if you really want to stay informed, you need a source you can trust. For the last 30 years, Canada’s real estate industry has turned to REM for exactly that.

So, to celebrate our anniversary, we’re proud to announce a new, premium subscription service for those who value staying ahead of the curve and being well informed. We look forward to telling you more about the benefits of becoming an official REM subscriber in the coming months, but to learn more right now, visit www.remonline.com/subscribe.

In the meantime, thank you, dear reader, for being along with us on this journey – whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or have just recently discovered our magazine. We’re looking forward to the next 30 years of providing you with quality, independent news and analysis you can trust.