By Victor Khong

In June 2018, the rules of real estate changed in British Columbia. The ensuing aftermath caused confusion among consumers and licensees as the rollout progressed. The chaos made me to reflect on the essence of agency and a Realtor’s life.

I am a Realtor

And I give you my life



I begin working for you

On a promise



A promise to do my best

To be honest

To be truthful



A promise

To value your property

To show it

To sell it



This is not my right

It is my privilege



To serve you at the highest level

Requires constant professional education

It requires me to grow



You trust me to be a professional

So I promise to put your needs above my own



If I am honest about this

There are holidays missed

Birthdays, not taken

Celebrations, shortened

Personal time, sacrificed



That is the price I pay

For the service I commit to deliver



You trust me to be a professional

So I put your needs above my own



This is not my punishment

It is my privilege



I am a Realtor

And I give you my life