By Toni Sing and Jenny Wun

We didn’t accomplish success in our business by playing it safe. We had to take risks, hear “no” more than “yes” and stretch ourselves to make things work for us.

In this video, we talk about major challenges we faced in the business to the point where we considered quitting, and how we persevered through it. While we didn’t expect business to ever be handed to us, we took responsibility and held ourselves accountable to achieve that success.

We also talk about the state of the real estate industry and what changes we think would improve it. You’ll learn from this episode how important it is to us to follow your own rules and gut. Talent isn’t enough. Perseverance needs to play in the arena for long-term commitment and relationships in this business.