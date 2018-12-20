By Michael Krisa

Do you want to learn how to get a steady stream of clients and closings from your YouTube channel?  Good, because I’m here to tell you it works! I have been using my YouTube channel to grow my business like crazy.

It’s extremely effective and I just don’t see a lot of other agents doing it. It’s very easy to dominate your market with video when there’s almost no competition!

Here are the steps to getting business – not just leads, getting actual business – from your YouTube channel. Watch the video and read the article.

Michael Krisa
Michael Krisa has a unique style that demystifies video marketing and helps brokers and agents alike implement this powerful strategy into their marketing mix, using nothing more than their mobile devices. Michael received his real estate license in 1989 and is a licensed real estate broker, a syndicated columnist and a freelance internet marketing consultant. As a sought-after speaker and trainer, he is best known for helping to utilize video and video marketing in a way that actually works to make Realtors money! With over 400 interviews to his credit, Michael has become recognized as “That Interview Guy”. Send him an email.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

video

0
video

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply