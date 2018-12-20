By Michael Krisa

Do you want to learn how to get a steady stream of clients and closings from your YouTube channel? Good, because I’m here to tell you it works! I have been using my YouTube channel to grow my business like crazy.

It’s extremely effective and I just don’t see a lot of other agents doing it. It’s very easy to dominate your market with video when there’s almost no competition!

Here are the steps to getting business – not just leads, getting actual business – from your YouTube channel. Watch the video and read the article.