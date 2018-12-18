By Brian Martindale

What is the perfect real estate professional?

There is no such thing, because there is no such thing as perfection. The concept of perfection is a human construct, something to be aspired to, but unattainable, nevertheless. So, there is no such thing as the perfect Realtor.

However, there is the “‘almost” perfect Realtor. What constitutes the makeup of the almost perfect Realtor? Technology has nothing to do with it. Anyone can learn the ins-and-outs of technology. One need not be honest, trustworthy, altruistic or of good general character to master such people-manipulating knowledge. There must be more to the equation than simply being a master of technology.

Can a person become an almost perfect Realtor without the benefit of immediately having technological wizardry at his/her fingertips?

Yes.

Can a person become an almost perfect Realtor without the benefit of initially possessing good character traits consisting of trustworthiness, altruism and an inherent sense of personal achievement based upon good deeds vs good commissions?

No.

Can a person become an almost perfect Realtor if the rationale for one’s entry into the business is based upon the money factor, or, as I like to call it, the greed factor?

No.

Can a person become an almost perfect Realtor if the rationale for one’s entry into the business is based upon one’s desire to serve one’s fellow humans and thereby earn a respectable living?

Yes.

Enough with the questions and answers. There are seven critical factors/characteristics that you must have to become a successful, “almost” perfect real estate professional. They are:

1) Above average I.Q. (I can already imagine the push back on this one.)

It takes superior brain power to display – the first-time-around – the ability to deal with complicated scenarios that are sure to confront real estate professionals on an almost daily basis. It is one thing to be able to memorize answers to almost pre-determined questions on licensing exams, but it is quite another thing to be able to quickly pull out said knowledge from your brain and use it correctly in a timely and honest manner in your client’s interest.

We are talking fiduciary responsibility here, and that is something that technology has nothing to say in this regard. It takes a smarter-than-average brain to be able to quickly act correctly and efficiently in your client’s financial interest. Sift out the chaff right off the bat.

2) Above-average desire to be the best that you can be at what you do for a living.

How much money you can make ought to have less to do with your choice than being fulfilled by what you do for a living. You should be more cognizant of what you think of yourself than what others will think of you.

3) The ability to believe that giving advice that is averse to making a quick commission will ultimately result in future business.

4) The ability to be able to calmly walk away from the business – prior to going bankrupt – and admit that you were not cut out to be an “almost” perfect Realtor.

Egoism ought not be a factor here. Egoism is what all too often gets otherwise qualified folks into trouble in this business. A healthy ego is a good thing. An unhealthy, out-of-control ego is a bad thing. Egotistical personalities ought to be weeded out prior to entry into real estate university.

5) A broad background of real estate-related education and hands-on experience.

6) No need for an income for at least 12 months.

You shouldn’t need to panic about paying your bills for that time period. If you do not develop into a potential “almost” perfect Realtor by then, leave and use the experience going forward. This business is definitely not for everyone, as the powers-that-be would lead most gamblers to believe it is.

7) Post secondary education.

Either a B.A./B.Sc. or, a three or four-year community college certificate…preferably related to the business at hand.

Here is what I would do were I in control of who gets to become an “almost” perfect Realtor.

Before I was even allowed to apply to become a candidate for admission to the Investors Group advisory/sales force (after the successful completion of the government education/exam licensing process) I had to undergo a rigorous, timed general knowledge exam, about everything under the sun, it seemed. There was a minimum standard required prior to being allowed to move forward with the process. No second chances, either. One either measured up, or one did not.

I would see to it that candidates have to complete a general knowledge exam within a short time frame…no second chances. Then, and only then (provided they could display that they could meet the requirements of the characteristics listed above) would an “almost” perfect Realtor candidate be created.

The above noted requirements would close the flood-gates to gamblers looking for big bucks just because they are great with people and technology.

Professionalism does not come easily, nor should it.