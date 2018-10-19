The 5th Annual Royal LePage Broker/Owner Fishing Derby, held in Campbell River, B.C., raised $2,600 in support of domestic violence prevention and education.

Event organizer Jim Morris, manager of business development in Western Canada for Royal LePage, along with Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper, welcomed 28 participants from brokerages from across Canada for a weekend of fishing, networking and fundraising for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Daniel Ocasi, son of Alex Ocsai, broker/owner at Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty in Mississauga, Ont., had the largest salmon at 22 lbs. Kent Browne, broker/owner of Royal LePage Team Realty in Ottawa, pulled in three salmon over two days that weighed in at more than 33 lbs. Royal LePage Regina Realty’s Brin Werrett arrived a few days early and hauled in an enormous Chinook weighing 32 lbs.

Claudette Edenoste, broker/owner at Royal LePage Merritt Real Estate Services in Merritt, B.C. won a morning of “fishing with Phil Soper” at a fundraising auction.