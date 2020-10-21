By Landon Murie

These days, most homes for sale are advertised online. Social media can be a vital factor in marketing and advertising homes for sale to reach more potential buyers. The best social media sites for real estate agents are those where potential buyers are most likely to spend their time.

Real estate agents who are serious about keeping up with effective marketing techniques in the industry should be active on these sites.

1. Zillow:

Zillow is a social network for home buyers, home sellers, real estate investors and real estate professionals. Real estate agents can create free property listings that remain active for 60 days or until removed from the site. Zillow allows agents to display unlimited photos and a customized property description, which can be used to generate traffic for viewings or open houses.

Zillow allows agents to post their own contact information, which is a time-saver because you don’t need to check messages on the platform. Since Zillow is used by home buyers and sellers seeking information on local listings, it’s a great way to advertise your services and meet new clients.

2. Houzz:

Houzz is a social media site primarily for those interested in home remodeling and renovation, but real estate agents may be interested in using the platform to connect with potential home buyers. Houzz users tend to browse the site for inspiration when remodeling, sometimes with intent to sell, or when planning for their “dream home,” which they hope to buy someday.

By maintaining an active presence on the site, and posting high-quality photos of your listings, it is possible to connect with people who may need a Realtor in the future. Real estate agents who are active in Houzz’s discussion forum can become known as local experts, a move that distinguishes them as authorities in their community and generates leads.

3. Instagram:

Instagram users post images or short videos. The visual nature of the social media site means that agents can show off real estate listings by sharing videos or photos. Real estate agents who are active on Instagram can get leads and sales by posting high-quality content.

4. Twitter:

Twitter is an excellent place for all real estate agents to drive new business leads and keep apprised of industry trends. Twitter chats offer opportunities to network with peers, get answers to questions and continually be learning-all important professional development activities for real estate agents. Twitter can also drive traffic to listings and open houses, increasing the odds of selling a home quickly.

5. LinkedIn:

Having a professional presence on LinkedIn is par for the course, but do not dismiss the benefits of being active on this social network. Frequently referred to as the business social media site, LinkedIn is an important way to stay connected to important business leaders in the community, who may refer you leads.

LinkedIn is also the best place to showcase your expertise and attract the type of client you serve, whether it’s real estate investors, mom and pop landlords or property developers. Since the real estate industry is built on connections, being active on LinkedIn and joining groups will pay you back by widening your network.

Developing a social media presence on five platforms at once can be overwhelming and time-consuming. To reduce the strain, get started on one platform first, then add a second once you’re comfortable with the first. Listings shared on social media will attract a wider audience, which can increase bids and sell properties quickly. An active social media presence also helps real estate agents build a brand so they can attract home buyers and home sellers.

With any social network, consistency of posting is key to success. Post regularly to get eyeballs on your content and cash in on the benefits of social media for real estate agents. Once you master the learning curve of these platforms, you will grow an active audience that can boost your income and your reputation for selling homes quickly.