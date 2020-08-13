By David Greenspan

Just wrapped up a 17-day cross-country adventure. We rode more than 10,000 km through major cities and small towns. Along the way, I saw thousands of signs, all sorts of different advertisements and lots and lots of billboards.

As I was cruising by at highway speeds I took notice of how many of those billboards I was unable to read, or that I was unable to get the full message from. At highway speeds, everything moves really fast. It got me thinking about how to create a more effective message that would get seen, which inevitably would lead to more MindShare being built.

Often highway signs are for those passing by – those who don’t yet know you, like you or trust you. And for Realtors, this is where you can shine, if you do it right. In this video we discuss the three elements you need for an effective real estate billboard.