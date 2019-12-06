Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty raised $27,589 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its annual Golf 4 Shelter tournament, held in Victoria. All proceeds will benefit four local women’s shelters: Victoria Women’s Transition House, Sooke Transition House, Margaret Laurence House and the Cridge Centre for the Family.

Shelter representatives from all four organizations were on hand to volunteer. Marlene Goley from the Cridge Centre for the Family spoke about their ongoing needs in the community and thanked attendees for continuing to support women and children in finding safety from domestic violence.

Funds were raised via sponsorships, a putting contest and live and silent auctions.

“We believe strongly in giving back to the community and supporting our local women’s shelters while building awareness about the need for these life-saving services,” says event chairperson Sarah West. “This event is successful because giving back is part of our culture. It is a day of the year we put everything else aside to spend time with our colleagues, partners and friends and open our cheque books for an important cause. For many of us, this tradition is a highlight of the year.”

West and fellow committee members Matt Green, Bill Ethier, Adam Arsenault, Sandra Govender, Tara Lynn and Sharen Warde say they are already looking forward to next year’s event.