By Jenny Wun and Toni Sing

Congratulations, you’re now a licensed real estate agent! So what’s next?

Vancouver Realtors Toni Sing and Jenny Wun share their top 10 things they wish they knew as soon as they passed the real estate exam.

They openly discuss the gaps you need to fill in order to focus on long-term success, and offer up a series of practical tips.

While every agent’s succession plan looks different, they talk about the foundations everyone needs to establish in order to be the best in the business. So strap on your climbing boots because it’s a steep mountain to climb up. This is a must-listen for anyone who wants to start their real estate career on the right path and get to the highest level.

