Zolo Realty moves into new Toronto head office

Zolo Realty recently moved its head office to 895 Lawrence Ave. E. in Toronto, near the Shops at Don Mills.

“The decision to relocate our head office was based on accessibility for our consumers and Realtors,” says Mustafa Abbasi, president of Zolo Realty.

The firm bills itself as Canada’s largest digital real estate marketplace. It currently operates brokerages in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton and plans to open brokerages in Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg in the upcoming months. Zolo has more than 350 sales reps in its network and runs the real estate website www.Zolo.ca.