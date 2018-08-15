Zach Mills is the new owner of Re/Max Centre City Realty in Prince George, B.C. Sue Lynch will remain in her role as the managing broker. Mills is a local Prince George product and has worked in sales his entire life. He plans to modernize the office with new technology.

Mills currently has 43 salespeople with plans to grow to 60 within the next year. Re/Max Centre City has been the No. 1 real estate office in Prince George for the past 25+ years. The brokerage also recently partnered with the Blackburn Community Association to build the Re/Max Adventure Park, which will be an all-wheel bike/skateboard park that anyone can use for free.