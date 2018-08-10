By Dan LeFave

Your mindset is a “mental currency” and money and mindset are related more than you think they are.

Think of your mindset as being a currency that you are investing in. Your thoughts are mental currency and every day you invest in them little by little. Because of this investment, you get money back. That outcome directly depends on your input – the quality of your thoughts in this case.

You may have a job or a business that you are working on every day and so you are investing in it by putting in all that effort. If you are investing in having more money, then you can’t go around trying to skip out on tipping at restaurants or buying the cheapest thing when you are comparison shopping. You can’t go around buying used vehicles instead of new ones.

If you are guilty of doing so, then you have a thought process that says, “Hey buying a new car is a rip-off. As soon as I drive off the lot I’m going to lose 30 per cent of the value.”

This thought process eventually takes you far from the growth mindset you wish to achieve.

Think of your thoughts as a mental currency. If they are well targeted towards what you want, and your beliefs are positive in that regard, the ball is in your court. But if you keep acting and going against your wishes, you don’t even see where the ball is.

Think about every time you need to fill your car up with gas. You may look at the rising gas prices and get upset about it. Or you get upset because you bought gas yesterday and today the prices went down.

This also happens when you buy something and then you see the same thing at a better, more reasonable price. It gets you thinking, should I return what I bought and get it for a better price? Those are the kinds of conversations that we have with ourselves every single day that waste our mental currency and push money away from us.

A friend of mine once told me that while he is grocery shopping that he has a conversation with money about the product he’s buying. When he’s looking at two products with a difference of only a dollar, his mind makes a big deal out of it, which in turn causes him suffering and pushes money away.

How to achieve a growth mindset? The ATM principle

It’s not what you think it is. You won’t be stealing an ATM. I am talking about Automatic Transformative Mantra (ATM).

Marie Forleo gave me this idea and it’s absolutely fantastic. Basically, it’s affirmations – things that you say to yourself. You are always talking to yourself and if you talk to yourself in a way that is going to produce the kind of life that you want, you can generate the kind of money and lifestyle you want and get into the growth mindset in the long run.

If you use affirmations positively on a regular basis, your mind, especially the part that is ruling you, the subconscious mind, will generate the results that you want.

The subconscious mind produces 96 to 98 per cent of your results, behaviours and habits. It’s giving you everything that you want or don’t want in your life. And you can program it for the things you want, especially in terms of money and mindset.

Think of it from this standpoint. What if you said to yourself an affirmation like: “Large, rich, opulent, lavish financial surprises are coming to me now and I am grateful.”

Edwene Gaines gave me this affirmation. She has a great book on this topic – The Four Spiritual Laws of Prosperity. Her affirmation is one that you can say to yourself and convince yourself that you will have large, rich, opulent, lavish financial surprises. That, in turn, will change your beliefs.

To get into a growth mindset you need to adopt some changes in your mental attitude towards what you are doing in life.

Napoleon Hill says, “Conceive, believe and achieve.”

Conceive is where you get the idea.

Believe is where you affirm. You change your mind and think about the things that you want.

Achieve is how you get it. You act. You get emotionally involved, act and get the results that you want.

Your mind is creating mental currency all the time, You have your ATM, you have your affirmations and then you put them into practice.

Edwene practiced saying her mantra regularly, but then one time she had a complete falling out where there was a severe storm and her event was cancelled. She owed thousands of dollars to pay for all of her expenses and her employees and she did not know what to do.

She then saw a casino outside her window as the storm was blowing all around her and decided to go there. She put 25 cents into a slot machine and ended up winning $10,000. All of her problems were solved.

She had a problem and the solution came right to her. Why? Because her mindset believed that large, rich, opulent lavish financial surprises were coming to her and she is grateful for them. That is exactly what she got.

She had a problem and a solution was given to her almost automatically. Now it’s in your hands and you get to choose what you want to conceive, make your mind believe and achieve.

You have the power to get your mind running with a growth mindset. You now know exactly how you want to change your money mindset to achieve what you actually want in life. How you turn tables in your favour now that you have his knowledge is totally up to you.