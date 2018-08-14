WiredScore, which created the international standard for rating internet connectivity in commercial buildings, recently released the Wired Certification Guidelines for Commercial Developments and Redevelopments – Canada. The comprehensive set of guidelines for designing buildings to meet the best-in-class standards for connectivity and telecommunications infrastructure has been localized to address the nuances of the Canadian telecommunications landscape, the company says.

Wired Certification Guidelines are designed to be used by architects, engineers and developers during the design and construction phases of any commercial development or redevelopment.

“WiredScore’s engineers have developed these guidelines as a free resource that will bring technology to the forefront of the design process,” says Arie Barendrecht, CEO and founder of WiredScore. “Technology has never been more important to office tenants than it is today and by providing invaluable insights into how to optimally design for reliable connectivity, mobile enhancement planning, electrical resiliency and flexibility to adopt new building technologies, we are helping Canadian developers design future-proofed office assets.”

WiredScore developed the guidelines based on an evaluation of over 1,400 commercial office buildings across North America and Europe and with input from a diverse group of partners in the CRE, technology and telecommunications industries, the company says. Wired Certification Guidelines for Developments and Redevelopments are being used to future-proof and evaluate office projects for their digital connectivity infrastructure in the country’s three largest office markets. Notable projects including Maison Manuvie (Ivanhoé Cambridge and Manulife) and 700 Saint-Jacques Street (Broccolini) in Montreal, 1 York Street (Menkes Development) and 65 King East (Carterra) in Toronto, and Vancouver Centre II (GWL Realty Advisors) in Vancouver have achieved or are in the process of pursuing Wired Certification.