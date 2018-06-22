The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) installed its new president and Board of Directors at the institute’s Annual Conference and AGM, held this year in Montreal on May 31.
The officers of the 2018-2019 Board of directors are:
- President: Winson Chan, vice president, sales development, Tridel, Toronto
- Vice president: Lindsay Carlson, associate, Now Real Estate Group, Sherwood Park, Alta.
- Secretary/treasurer: Johnmark Roberts, broker of record, B&B Associates Realty, Toronto
- Past president: Don Kottick, EVP, corporate development, Peerage Realty Partners, Toronto
The 2018-2019 directors are:
- Diane Glover, senior property manager, Globe Property Management, Winnipeg
- Maria Jeck, Citadel Building Consultants, Coquitlam, B.C.
- Steve Kincade, CEO, Kincade Property Management, Saint John, N.B.
- Ken Loeppky, vice president & COO, Innovation Place, Regina
- Walter Lui, broker/manager, Century 21 Leading Edge Realty, Toronto
- Theresa Salsman, general manager, Commercial Division, CitiGroup Properties, Dartmouth, N.S.