The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) installed its new president and Board of Directors at the institute’s Annual Conference and AGM, held this year in Montreal on May 31.

The officers of the 2018-2019 Board of directors are:

President: Winson Chan, vice president, sales development, Tridel, Toronto

Vice president: Lindsay Carlson, associate, Now Real Estate Group, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Secretary/treasurer: Johnmark Roberts, broker of record, B&B Associates Realty, Toronto

Past president: Don Kottick, EVP, corporate development, Peerage Realty Partners, Toronto

The 2018-2019 directors are: