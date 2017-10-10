Broker/manager Richard Dettman has merged his Cornerstone Properties brokerage with Century 21 Carrie.com in Winnipeg.

“When we originally met, it was simply about being a broker. But, the talks quickly evolved and we are happy to absorb the agents from Cornerstone Properties in our system,” says Century 21 Carrie.com owner Richard Fulham.

Dettman was the president of WinnipegRealtors in 2013.

“I have been approached several times in the past four years to sell or merge my brokerage, but it never felt quite right until we began talks with Century 21,” he says. “The corporate cultures were similar and I like the global reach of the brand.”

Fulham says, “I’m thrilled to get a new perspective in my office. Bringing in new people is what I want and I know that Richard will provide both a supportive office for the seasoned professional and an enriched learning environment for industry initiatives.”