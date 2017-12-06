WinnipegRealtors was presented with CREA’s Outstanding PAC Team Award at PAC Days in Ottawa recently.

The board has embraced a team concept to reach out to their nine assigned MPs to advocate issues of importance to Realtors.

The local PAC (political affairs committee) team has also been growing their Realtor Action Network so when a call to action is initiated by CREA, they can deliver a strong and unified voice to its MPs on the issue of the day. For example, they have been building on a meme campaign the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors originally created and using social media platforms to communicate the message.

WinnipegRealtors also worked with Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux to introduce a petition in support of CREA’s 2016 Home Buyers Plan recommendations in the House of Commons.