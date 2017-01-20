WinnipegRealtors appoints Marina R. James as CEO

Marina R. James is the new CEO of WinnipegRealtors.

James was president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg for seven years, where she directed all aspects of Yes! Winnipeg and Tourism Winnipeg activities, says the board.

She has more than 22 years of executive management experience in real estate development and asset management, community economic development, business investment attraction, Indigenous relations and tourism development.

WinnipegRealtors president Blair Sonnichsen “extended deep gratitude and appreciation to former CEO Geoff McCullough for his long standing service to the association,” says the board.