Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services in Oakville, Ont. recently welcomed the independent team Whitehouse & Whitehouse to the brokerage. The four members of Whitehouse & Whitehouse will maintain their identity and continue to offer “hands on, discreet and professional service,” says Fredene Plouffe, who heads up the team. Art Joyce, Leigh Anne Davidson and Mark Davidson serve as sales reps.

“We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic and successful team to our brokerage,” says JoAnn Landry, broker-owner at Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services. “Their professionalism and attention to client service is in lock-step with our brokerage values, so we anticipate much success for the Whitehouse & Whitehouse Team.”