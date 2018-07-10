White Glove Workshops, a digital marketing company specializing in planning, managing and promoting educational seminars for professionals in finance, insurance, healthcare, real estate and the legal profession, has expanded its service offerings to Canada.

The company is aiming to host 300 seminars in Canada by year-end 2018, with a focus on topics relating to finance, insurance and real estate.

“There is tremendous opportunity for Canadian service professionals to grow their business through in-person seminars that are powered by digital marketing – an approach currently not being utilized to its full extent in this region,” says CEO Mike Ashley. “Through our research, we’ve learned Canadian service professionals are relying primarily on referrals to grow their business, and we want to transform their approach to generating new business.”

The real estate workshops will educate first-time homebuyers on the entire home purchasing process.

“We take on all the work and risk associated with educational seminars on behalf of these professionals – from securing a venue, deploying our proprietary digital marketing program and training professionals on how to have a successful seminar, among many other things,” Ashley said. “Our 100-per-cent done-for-you seminar program brings in quality attendees, guarantees our hosts will never pay for empty seats and allows our hosts to do what they do best – focus on servicing their clients.”