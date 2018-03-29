Home staging services have become mainstream and are no longer reserved for million-dollar listings. However, some people remain intimidated and even confused about the varying levels of service provided. That is especially true of the consultation.

What you can expect in a home staging consultation? Knowing this information is valuable if you have a listing coming on the market soon and want to serve your clients well by making the property is as show-ready as possible.

In short, a home staging consultation is a comprehensive process where the stager will offer a room-by-room assessment of the entire property to help get it show-ready and, hopefully, get top dollar for the sale.

Here’s what you should expect from any professional home stager:

The consultation typically takes place in person, as the stager will need to see every inch of the home. It will take approximately two hours; more for larger homes. Expect advice on ways to declutter so that buyers can see the potential of the home’s potential, not just stuff. Receive advice on “must-do” updates and fixes, along with “nice to haves” (paint, flooring, hardware) to ensure your client focuses on tasks necessary to get the most return. Help select paint colours that will brighten and make a room feel more spacious. Offer suggestions on furniture placement and styling to ensure that every room buyers walk into appears spacious and welcoming. Offer lighting changes and recommendations to brighten up every space. Provide resource contacts (contractor, painter) should the client need help (this is especially helpful for new agents who haven’t yet build up list of reliable resources of their own). Provide a list of action items to help focus efforts as the client prepares the property to sell. As for price, a good and comprehensive staging consultation ranges between $200 and $500+. My experience is that the agents who are best representing their clients’ interests will typically pay for the consultation. It is money well-spent and worth the investment.

What to look out for: