West Coast Realty is now a Century 21 franchise in Goderich, Ont. The co-owners are John Talbot and Kelly Good.

Talbot has been working in the industry for 36 years and has a strong reputation in the community, the company says.

Goderich has been rated as the No. 1 place to retire in Ontario, says Century 21. Talbot and Good plan to extend their territory into other vacation destinations in the area, such as Kincardine and Bayfield. There are currently four agents working out of the Goderich office.