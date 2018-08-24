Ware Malcomb, an international design firm, recently announced David Newson has joined the firm as engineering manager for the Toronto office. In this position, Newson is responsible for the overall growth and management of Ware Malcomb’s civil engineering services throughout the Canadian market.

“We are excited to have someone with David’s extensive experience in both engineering design and business development join the Ware Malcomb team,” says Tom Jansen, principal of civil engineering.

Ware Malcomb’s civil engineering team specializes in land development projects, with a focus on efficient design practices to create successful projects for clients. The team has worked on commercial office, industrial, healthcare, public, education, retail/restaurant, mixed-use and multi-family, residential and subdivision projects.

“David will be instrumental in leading our civil engineering services in the Toronto office, and in expanding those services across the Canadian market in the years to come,” says Frank Di Roma, principal of Ware Malcomb’s Toronto office.

Newson brings more than 20 years of engineering experience to Ware Malcomb. His previous work experience includes managing commercial and residential civil land development projects, large scale site redevelopment facilities and medical facility building sites for Canada’s Department of Defense.