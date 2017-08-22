Walter Schneider honoured by Ontario Realtors Care Foundation

Walter J. Schneider, president and co-founder of Re/Max Integra, has been recognized as a Fellow by the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.

“This is an extraordinary honour and a generous donation was made to the foundation in your name,” says Elizabeth Wale, president of the foundation, in a letter to Schneider.

“You have now become a member of the Fellowship circle of Realtors who commit themselves to improving the quality of life in Ontario communities,” she says. “This group supports growth that encourages economic vitality, working to provide the opportunity of home ownership, preserving our environment, protecting property owners and building communities.

Wale says last year, the foundation granted more than $1 million to shelter-related organizations across Ontario.

“Thanks again for your generous efforts to making communities in Ontario bigger and better,” Wale wrote.