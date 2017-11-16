Re/Max Integra president and co-founder Walter Schneider received a David Foster Foundation Visionary Award recently. The award recognizes individuals making extraordinary contributions to local, regional, national and international business and humanitarian efforts.

David Foster, a 50-time nominee and 16-time Grammy Award winner and the recipient of many other awards and honours, launched the foundation in his hometown of Victoria in 1986. Across Canada, it financially supports families for all non-medical expenses while their children are undergoing lifesaving organ transplants.

“When he’s not head down in his numerous business ventures, Schneider commits his extra time to a variety of philanthropic initiatives,” says the foundation. “Schneider sits on three charitable boards including the MLSE Team Up Foundation, Canada’s Walk of Fame and the David Foster Foundation. In June 2012, he was awarded the Diamond Jubilee Award for his philanthropic efforts, through his foundation The Schneider Family Foundation. In 2014, Schneider received the J. Tuzo Wilson Award from his alma mater, University of Toronto. The J. Tuzo Wilson Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes outstanding alumni for their dedication to both enriching the lives of others through community service and achieving a level of distinction in their professional field. Earlier in 2017 he was recognized as a Fellow by the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation, a circle of Realtors who commit themselves to improving the quality of life in Ontario communities.”

Also honoured this year was Jim Pattison, chairman and owner of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada’s second largest privately held company.