Wilfred McIntee & Co. of Walkerton, Ont., has joined the Aventure Realty Network. Founded in 1953, it is one of Ontario’s premier independent real estate brands, says Aventure president Bernie Vogt. Broker/owner Mike McIntee operates a network of 12 branch locations throughout mid-western Ontario and delivers a full suite of brokerage services including residential, commercial, vacation and farm properties.

“This addition to Aventure adds to a strong national referral platform and widens the reach of members into important new markets,” says Vogt. “Wilfred McIntee’s 65-year legacy of successful practice will be a great asset for Aventure members and add a great resource to the network.”

Aventure now has 55 member companies and nearly 3,000 sales professionals.