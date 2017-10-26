Durham Region sales rep Wade Adams has joined Vincent Montagano as co-owner of Coldwell Banker 2M Realty of Oshawa, Ont.

Montagano remains as broker of record. The new ownership team will focus on support services for sales representatives and company growth initiatives, the company says.

Adams has been serving clients in the Durham and Greater Toronto Area since 2005 and has consistently been recognized as a top performer. His range of experience includes training and mentoring.

“We’ve just celebrated our 44th anniversary in business, and our 20th year with the Coldwell Banker network and this new partnership is the beginning of a whole new chapter,” says Montagano. “Together, we’ll build upon our reputation for hard work, enthusiasm and extensive industry knowledge.”