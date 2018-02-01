Vendomax in Laval becomes Royal LePage Partenaire

Independent real estate brokerage Vendomax in the community of Duvernay in Laval, Que. has joined the Royal LePage network. It will now operate under the name Royal LePage Partenaire.

Co-owners Martin Buisson and Jean-Marc Giroux have nearly 38 years of combined experience in the real estate field. Buisson founded the agency in 2009, six years after receiving his real estate broker license. Giroux has been practicing real estate law for more than 24 years and teaching the subject for over 18 years at many institutions, including the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec, the Cégep de Lanaudière and Cégep des Laurentides.

“It was time for Vendomax to step up our game and equip ourselves with the technological tools needed to increase our brokers’ productivity,” Buisson says.

The brokerage has almost 40 agents. It is the sixth brokerage conversion to Royal LePage in the province of Quebec since June 2016, the company says.