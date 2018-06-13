Vantage West Realty in Kelowna marked its 10th anniversary with a donation to provide housing for those in need.

The brokerage marked the milestone with a celebration with clients earlier this month, where $25,275 was raised for the Karis Support Society through donations and a live auction.

The society provides a home and counselling for women struggling with addictions and mental health challenges. The non-profit organization is the only recovery program in the Okanagan to offer safe housing to women and their babies. The three-storey Karis Building in the Central Green development on Rowcliffe Avenue is home to 36 women and 15 children.

Vantage West Realty was founded by A. J. Hazzi in 2008 and has grown to a team of 30, with annual real estate sales of $250 million, the company says.

In 2015, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce honoured Hazzi with a business excellence award, naming him Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The award recognizes entrepreneurs aged 40 or under who has been in business for at least three years and demonstrate exceptional leadership.