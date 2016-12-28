Vancouver Island Real Estate Board teams with car dealership to help the animals

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) and Steve Marshall Ford Lincoln teamed up to donate $7,500 to the B.C. SPCA Nanaimo and District Branch. The money was raised at a Driven to Give test-drive event held in Nanaimo.

“The B.C. SPCA relies solely on the kindness of our community,” says Leon Davis, Nanaimo and District SPCA’s manager. “Without the ongoing support from organizations like VIREB and Steve Marshall Ford Lincoln, we wouldn’t be able to help the many thousands of animals and people we do each year.”

Lincoln Motor Company developed Driven to Give to help charitable organizations and educational institutions. Each test drive taken on event day earns $50 for the chosen charity to a maximum of $7,500. In 2015, the two organizations raised $10,000 for Nanaimo’s Haven Society.

A steady stream of VIREB members supported Driven to Give by test driving a vehicle.