Vancouver Island Real Estate Board names Ian Lindsay 2017 Realtor of the Year

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) has named Ian Lindsay as VIREB’s 2017 Realtor of the Year.

The award is presented to a member “whose dedication to excellence has had a profound influence on the professional image of VIREB Realtors and who has made significant contributions to the real estate industry,” says the board.

Now with Re/Max Anchor Realty in Qualicum Beach, Lindsay has had a long and successful career selling both residential and commercial real estate, the board says. He has applied his professional expertise to a variety of roles for VIREB, including serving on the arbitration and education committees. He has also been instrumental in the development of VIREB’s Commercial Division and Commercial Council, says the board.

An ardent proponent of giving back, Lindsay received a Realtors Care Award in 2007 for his community involvement and charitable activities.

“I’m honoured to receive this award and consider it a privilege to be able to give back to my community and profession,” says Lindsay. “Moreover, I recognize that positive results are only possible with the active support and belief of others. Thank you to everyone who has and continues to support me, our industry and our community in these endeavours.”

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Lindsay chaired a committee that raised over $2 million to build the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. He was also part of the group behind the development of Ravensong Swimming Pool and he successfully negotiated the 50-acre parkland acquisition that is now Heritage Forest. Over the years, Lindsay has been a hands-on volunteer for numerous organizations, including Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, Milner Gardens and Woodlands, Children’s Miracle Network, Kwalikum Secondary School and the Rotary Club of Qualicum Beach.