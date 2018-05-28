Three members of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) received 2017 Realtors Care Awards recently. VIREB hosted the event in conjunction with its annual general meeting to recognize members who give back to their communities. Coast Capital Savings sponsored the awards for the 11th year in a row.

The award recipients are Cody Dreger, Re/Max of Nanaimo; Ron Mehan, Re/Max First Realty, Parksville; and Lindy Skudnik, 460 Realty, Ladysmith. All three received awards for their commitment to the Realtors Care philosophy and principles, demonstrated by their generous volunteerism and community service. In recognition of their hard work and dedication,

VIREB will donate $500 to each recipient’s chosen charity.