Recently Vancouver Island Real Estate Board staff and directors joined representatives from Steve Marshall Ford Lincoln to present a cheque for $7,500 to Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers and Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services. The money was raised at a Driven to Give fundraising event held in Nanaimo.

Because charitable organizations and educational institutions are frequently unable to reach their full potential due to lack of funding, Lincoln Motor Company developed the Driven to Give program, a test-drive fundraising event.

Each test drive earns $50 for the chosen charity, to a maximum of $7,500.

This is the third time VIREB collaborated with the dealership. In 2015, the two organizations raised $10,000 for Nanaimo’s Haven Society. Although Lincoln Canada lowered the maximum amount to $7,500 in 2016, VIREB and Steve Marshall once again raised the full sum for last year’s beneficiary, the Nanaimo SPCA.

A steady stream of VIREB members dropped by to test drive a vehicle. “Our members are so supportive, and we truly couldn’t achieve these results without them and the terrific staff at Steve Marshall,” says Janice Stromar, 2017 VIREB president.