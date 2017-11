By Michael Krisa

What better way to show your clients that you care than by giving them a personalized path to lower monthly utility bills? Do a quick energy audit of their home, or send them a DIY energy audit. They can complete it in just a few minutes, but those few minutes could save homeowners hundreds of dollars in the years to come.

