By Jim Fannon

Could a discounted selling broker, co-op or buyer agent’s commission (let’s refer to it as “co-op commission”) hurt the enthusiasm of the buyer’s agent and impact the seller’s bottom line in a negative fashion?

You bet it could.

The truth is, a discounted co-op commission can be detrimental to the seller’s bottom line and the reverse can also be true. Using a unique or above-market co-op commission could be the marketing tool that helps sell the listing and puts more money in both the seller’s and agent’s pocket, after all is said and done.

How many listing agents would recommend a discount co-op commission as a sales and marketing strategy to the seller of a new listing or a “freshen-up” or a re-list of a property that is not getting enough attention?

I’m guessing not all that many.

For many years now, decades actually, sellers have been falsely led to believe that a lower total commission equates to a higher seller’s net. This myth can be easily disproved.

Coaching sellers on how co-op commissions can affect sales prices should be the duty and a main focus of every salesperson during a listing presentation. A unique co-op commission can be mutually beneficial for the seller, listing agent and the co-op, despite it being a potentially difficult but necessary conversation to initiate.

It would be a good idea to remind the seller right off the bat of something they already know, but may have forgotten. Helping them to realize one simple fact could impact the saleability and bottom line or net of their home, business or vacant land. Look them straight in the eye and tell them something that most other agents will not. Are you ready for it?  Here it is: “Commissions are negotiable!”

How many times have you been asked, “How much is your commission?” even before you’ve met the prospect or inspected their property? If your answer to that question is anything other than, “Commissions are negotiable”, then you’re missing a very important consideration of your listing and marketing strategy.

Have you prepared your seller for the possibility of receiving an offer of full price? How many of your sellers actually expect to get the full contracted list price or even something close to it? If you asked your seller on the way out the door, with their signed listing in hand, if they would compensate another agent (which most likely will not be you) an above-market rate of commission to bring them something close to full price, I bet 85 per cent plus would say yes!

It is important to bring attention to how a unique commission structure helps to make the subject property stand out to the agents picking the properties to show, in contrast to other listings on the MLS, which almost certainly do not employ this listing marketing strategy. The seller should also understand how the listing agent, using a unique co-op commission, can create leverage advantageous to the seller, listing agent and even the co-op during price negotiations.

In summary:

  • Discount co-op commissions can hurt the saleability of the listing, the enthusiasm of the co-op broker and the seller’s net.
  • Most agents would not recommend a discounted co-op as a marketing strategy.
  • A unique co-op commission could gain the “loyalty” of the buyer’s agent.
  • Commissions are negotiable.
  • A unique co-op commission creates the possibility of a higher net for the seller.
  • Creative co-op commissions stand out to showing agents from all other listings.

  • PED

    I just have to ask all who approve of this scheme. Do you tell your buyer clients that you’ll be steering them toward the listings that are offering the highest percentage? Do you add that the reason that’s there is so that you can also encourage them to pay even more for the property than it’s actual real market value? because unless you believe a property is worth what a willing and informed buyer is willing to pay for it, then that’s what it amounts to.

    Or are you just offering this up because you know it will appeal to less ethical in the industry?

    As a seller’s rep, such a ploy should not be necessary when one is fully secure in their marketing ability and negotiating skills. The end result should be a higher net in the seller’s pocket without the need to pay a jacked up co-op fee.

    If the dishonest buyer’s rep is going to be lured by a higher rate and enticed to convince their client to pay a higher price, they’re going to convince their client to pay a higher price no matter the fee.

  • PED

    I’m always disheartened to read advice like this because it does nothing but perpetuate the public perception that we only care about our bottom line. The moral of the story is – bribe buyer reps because they’ll convince their buyers to possibly buy a property they don’t favour over another and even pay more than is necessary to boot. Who knew there are Realtors out there, in a buyer representation agreement who take care of their pocket book before their client’s? How about a similar piece from the buyer’s side extolling the virtues of paying more because their Realtor is self-serving?

    • Billy Bob

      No, the moral of the story is that we’re al human. I am sure the seller wakes up every morning, dresses up and goes to work. At the end of the day he says okay to less money, just because he’s not one of them “caring only of his bottom line” kinda person.
      But, when nothing else matters: do you want to spend $1.000- in order to make $10.000-? Let’s see how the seller feels about that, being that non-bottom line type.

      • PED

        I’m fairly certain that’s called steering which we’re not allowed to do. I’m also fairly certain that if a buyer agency agreement is in place that, “we’re all human” doesn’t count in fiduciary. Want a higher commission? then sign a BRA for a higher commission guarantee from the buyer. At least they know up what what they’re getting into. The other way they have no idea they’re being steered and played and manipulated.rate of

        Oh and there is nothing that suggest the extra rate of return is 1000% that’s ridiculous!

    • Alan M.

      PED,

      The moral of the story is: if you don’t offer enough commission (co-op) and there is a shortfall against what a buyer under contract has agreed to pay, it’s a problematic situation that can cost seller’s more money than they were hoping to save! That’s the message. What’s disheartening is that the industry can’t even have a consensus regarding basic math! It’s a fairly simple discussion — unless it’s avoided!

  • Well said, Jim. For may years, I’ve been promoting the offering of a higher commission rate as an incentive for the listing agent to invest more effort, and to attract more buyer agent attention. Even though agents are supposed to show any and all possible listings of interest to their buyer client, we all know that that is not always practical or even possible. Thus, cherry-picking occurs. Which listings will s/he choose to show? Will the rate offered to the CB have any effect on those choices? Hmm.

    Almost as important as a realistic list price is the rate of commission, that is to say, incentive, offered to both the listing agent and the cooperating brokerage. The trick is to be able to convince a prospective seller of the merits of such a choice. When the heat leaves our current market, when sellers are clamouring for attention, I believe commission rates may rise again.

  • Robert Ede

    What a delightful bonus! A welcome kick-starter for a snowy (Apr7/17) morning!! (Written passionaltely too) Thanks Jim!!

  • Jerry Bresser

    Great article Jim, more than that, Great Truth! It’s about time that someone dispels the myth of saving sellers money by lowering the commission.

    I have been teaching this for years. A 1% increase in commission offered most often results in a 2, 3, 4 or 5 percent increase in selling price. Do the math: seller offers 1% above average commission, more agents show the property, multiple showings increase chances of multiple offers, and multiple offers increase chances of higher offers. Seller offers extra 1%, buyer pays extra 2%, seller pockets extra 1%, agents share 1%.

    One agent who uses my strategies took 82 listings in 12 months at 7% and half sold at full price and the other half at above asking. Bottom line, all sellers enjoyed an extra $2,500 to $25,000 in their settlement checks at closing. in addition, all his listing sold in 1/3 the average market time for his area. Clearly a win-win-win for both agents and the sellers.

    • Tomek W

      Nice comment Jerry, you actually describe the strategy better in the comments section than the article itself, that just mentions that discount co-op commissions hurt the final sale of the price. The article doesn’t really discuss how to do such a strategy just theorizes on the possibilities :)

      Even something like how to persuade FSBO’s to pay higher commissions and implementation of such strategy would trigger more interest in the article.

      • Carolyne L

        Let’s use this just as a procedure example. Seller wants 300k for his property, upgraded and overimproved as defined by a recent appraisal to permit him to have a secured credit line at his bank. Doesn’t support his upgrades and he is annoyed.

        Sales in the area for lesser-than quality but same general definition comps produced recent sales at 280k. There’s a good possibility you have not been in these comps when they were for sale, (and you certainly cannot always take the word of the listing reps who express how beautiful and wonderful their listing MLS property is, because it “is” in their eyes (but were you to see it personally you absolutely might not find it so), so you are going to have to rely upon the information provided by the listing reps. But it’s helpful to know that the bank appraisal is a guideline for your seller, even if he has unrealistic expectations regarding his wish list for a resale price. More than once I was disappointed, having checked the listing, visited the property, and struck it off my (beautiful:not) list.

        How to help the would-be seller get the extra 20k he wants:

        Using 280k as the base at 6 pts. ($16,800 commission), his net would be $263,200.

        Using 300k as the sale price, at 6 pts (18k commission), his net would be 282k. And his commission increases by $1200. But how to get him that 300k? When for all intents and purposes, the co-op agent is likely to use the same comps the bank did, and try to convince the seller that 300k is not realistic, having brought an offer at the supportable 280k figure.

        By using a sale price at 300k as the base at 7 pts. (21k commission), the seller’s net would be 279k. Or three thousand less. Yes. But he generated a sale that might not otherwise have happened at all, or he would have ended up reducing his price and netting out the figure based on the 280k at 6 pts, leaving him with 263,200. Not 3k less.

        The difference between SP280k:NET263,200 (at 6 pts) or 300k: NET279k (at 7 pts) is: an extra 15,800 dollars in the seller’s pocket, that cost him only an extra 3k to get. Divide that 3k by 2 agents who each get $1500. if divided in half (and shared, divided further with his office on whatever split he has). Using a 50/50 split just as an example: it means each agent gets an extra $750. out of the 3k extra commission but the seller has netted an extra $15,800 in his pocket.

        That is “just an example” of one algorithm. Each property generates a different one. TIP: Cross-check your comps by comparing annual taxes. I found some really odd information when doing this. That just confirms the status of your comps vis a vis the subject property. You might be surprised by what you find, digging a little deeper (and this applies to for use with buyers as well as sellers).

        Carolyne L

    • Carolyne L

      Yes, Jerry.
      That was one of my own personal chief differentiations. My USP. Not allowed to do it when at corp office for ten years; they had strict rules about such things. But for past 28 years as CRC – on my own it was my major secret. Sometimes people would say, since you are on your own, and you do so much business you can afford to work for less because your own costs are less. Speaking of which, TREB required the same 5k at the time for duplicate board membership AND 5k for my boutique one man band corp same as big corps paid. No scaling. We all had to pay the same start-up fees, even so I had been a TREB 5k member for full ten years prior to going on my own

      I mentioned 7 Pts USP briefly in several REM comments over the years, but no one seemed to catch on, oddly enough.

      Or some thought it was wrong, especially when the mode of the moment in recent years was deep discounting. I had only once been asked to discount in all the years, and a stand-in corp VP told my seller who spoke directly to him, “Carolyne will be fired if she discounts to you; we charge everyone the same commission.” That was a 500k sale, and I had sold the seller a million dollar home.

      Best results; proof of the pudding is in the eating. (See my recent post about the senior widow seller and her adult son; surely my effort put extra net in her pocket, and my competition from two other top agents was offering huge discounted commission.)

      So many transactions at 7 pts. when others offered 1 pt – 5 pts. Or even one dollar to co-op’s on MLS. No question that the seller benefits most.

      But be prepared by doing charts and graphs and select copies of addresses as proof positive. Show algorithms that explain easily in real dollars how it works. It’s the only answer when a seller says: “how’d you get that seller so much for their house? It’s not nearly as nice as mine is. I should get more, even.” My response; Okay. Here’s some options to consider.

      And NEVER discuss commissions on the telephone. N-E-V-E-R! You must be face to face, in their house with all parties to the listing present. I never used power point presentations. People love to “feel” real paper in their own hands. Stop talking. Let them convince each other, as to which process most useful to them, while you “listen,” and use your energy to discover who the real boss in the family is.

      Sometimes 4 Pts was allocated to the co-op, never less than 3 of it, and other times the extra was allocated to expensive marketing, (seller’s choice) that often, although produced quickly, didn’t get delivered fast enough before a sold sign went up (even in a dead or quiet market); I had already designated a “sold card” repeat, and since the artwork was already at the printer, things then moved quickly, because even when agents many times said my listings were overpriced, my listings 99:100 times sold fast, even in dead markets, and way back when, even, generated multiple offers.

      Fast sold signs at top dollar certainly made the phones ring. Everyone wanted to know my secret weapon. USP. But I always refused to discuss details without a confirmed appointment to view the property.

      Watch for my forthcoming comment about what else I did that apparently others weren’t doing. Just paying it forward for the newbies, perhaps.

      Carolyne L 🍁