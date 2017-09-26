The Association of Saskatchewan Realtors (ASR) says it will complete its contract as the Saskatchewan real estate education provider in late 2018, after the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, Real Estate Division (UBC Sauder) was named the new real estate pre-registration education and mandatory continuing professional development (CPD) provider with the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission.

The ASR has been the primary provider of real estate education in the province for over 30 years, offering both CPD and pre-registration education. “While we were disappointed to not renew the contract with the commission, we are confident that Sauder School of Business will provide the same high-quality real estate education to best serve our province and our members,” says Bill Madder, CEO of ASR. “We wish both parties success in providing education to Saskatchewan students and we’ll continue to work with the commission on many other issues facing our industry.”

ASR says it will work closely with both the commission and UBC Sauder “to ensure a smooth transfer of service, with minimal impact to students or registrants. All parties are committed to providing the highest quality of education throughout the transition. The ASR sees this change as an opportunity to focus on member needs, to enhance professionalism and will now begin working on a new strategic plan for the future of ASR education.”