Jason and Jody Munn, along with Pierre and Cynthia Charron, recently opened Re/Max East Coast Elite Realty to serve the Fredericton and Oromocto, N.B. markets. The group has “over a decade of real estate experience and a long list of entrepreneurial skills,” says Re/Max Integra.

The brokerage’s “primary mission is to provide first-class service to everyone they meet, every single time” as well as “first-class training to their agents,” the company says.