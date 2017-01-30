TREB to release year in review and outlook

The Toronto Real Estate Board will release its annual Market Year in Review & Outlook Report on Tuesday.

The report “breaks down the question of housing affordability, distilling complex information about the GTA housing market, as well as the policies and economic issues that impact the wider Greater Golden Horseshoe region, into digestible language,” says the board.

The Market Year in Review will feature the results of TREB-commissioned Ipsos studies on consumer preferences and foreign buyer activity.

The Market Outlook will include the results of a study on consumer intentions. There will also be sections on transit infrastructure and housing affordability, a commercial report and a special section about housing affordability with “submissions on how the supply side impacts housing affordability from a range of industry and public sector stakeholders,” says the board.

Members will be able to download a copy at TREBhome.com.