The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) presented several awards to members at its recent Annual General Meeting.

Past president Mark McLean of Property.ca Realty received the TREB Honorary Life Award for his contributions to the Board.

The David Rossi Committee Service Award recognized the outstanding committee volunteer work of Ricky Rathore of Re/Max Empire Realty and Tony K. Sobczak of Royal LePage Connect Realty.

TREB also presented awards in recognition of members’ outstanding service and devotion to local communities. The Community Service Awards went to: Jennifer Burton, Royal LePage Estate Realty; Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty; Javaid Ali Khan, HomeLife/Bayview Realty; Maria Natale, Royal LePage Porritt Real Estate; Liz Porritt, Royal LePage Porritt Real Estate; and Paul Swartz, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty.