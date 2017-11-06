Several Toronto companies will be honoured at the 2017-2018 Americas Property Awards event Nov. 13 at the Toronto Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

The Americas awards are part of the global International Property Awards and are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe. They celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

Core Architects will receive an award for Residential High-Rise Architecture for M City Phase 1, a 60-storey tower in Mississauga, Ont.

Heather Segreti Design will receive an award for Interior Design Private Residence sector for a contemporary Kleinburg, Ont. residence.

Oxford Properties Group will receive awards for Office Architecture and Commercial High-Rise Development projects for the EY Tower skyscraper.

The top winners in the Americas region will automatically be entered in to the overall International awards, which will be announced on Dec. 4 at the Savoy Hotel in London.

The awards will also play host to The IPAX USA and Americas free networking event and exhibition aimed at key property industry professionals. The event will include seminars conducted by expert speakers. For information and free registration for the IPAX USA & Americas Exhibition, click here.