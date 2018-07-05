By Candice Schaffer

A 2017 report from the National Association of Realtors found that staging can increase the sale price of a home by as much as 10 per cent. And better yet, all it takes is a few changes to your average staging setup to get the job done. Here’s how to start:

Don’t push your furniture against the walls:

While it may seem like pushing the furniture against the walls will make the space seem larger, it can make rooms feel less livable. Instead, try to create seating spaces in the rooms where potential buyers could envision themselves actually sitting down with friends to have a chat or read a book on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Keeping the furniture closer to the centre of the room will actually make the room look larger, thanks to the uncluttered perimeter.

Update knobs and drawer pulls:

You can make the space feel more modern in minutes by updating the drawer pulls and doorknobs on kitchen cabinets with sleeker, more modern ones. Stainless steel and brushed nickel can instantly modernize the space without requiring major renovations.

Put down some throw rugs:

After years in an apartment, the floors have borne the brunt of daily activities and may have the scuffs and stains to prove it. The good news? Fixing that and making the spaces look more cohesive is simple. Just add some area rugs to the space, taking particular care to cover any less-than-beautiful portions of flooring, and it will make the rooms look homier and less dingy in no time.

Refresh old tile with new paint:

That dated-looking tile backsplash, bathroom or fireplace surround can be instantly updated with a little bit of paint. White enamel paint can turn any tile surface into a more modern-looking, and ultimately sellable, feature in the home in mere minutes.

