By Catherine Willems

Summer is finally here and with it, a sense of joy and renewal as we enjoy longer days, blue skies (sometimes!) and warm weather. People are enjoying the outdoors – cleaning, renovating and working on their lawns and gardens – and many are looking at houses.

With thousands of Realtors available to choose from, what makes you stand out from the crowd? When was the last time you really evaluated your online presence?

As a digital marketer, I change and update my company’s online presence regularly and make major changes at least once a year. In this business, things change so rapidly it can be hard to keep up. And while it is impossible – and not necessary – to stay on top of every new trend, you certainly can’t sit still.

Let’s take a look at four key areas you should be evaluating to ensure your online presence isn’t gathering dust.

Your website:

When was the last time you updated your website? And I don’t mean with new listings. Is your bio current and reflect who you are today? Still showing that ’90s glamour shot or is it time for a new photo? If your last blog post was December 2016, it may be time to start writing again or take your blog down altogether.

What about the design of your site? Was it developed more than five years ago? If so, it may not be mobile friendly and that’s going to hurt you today. You should be redesigning your website every two to three years to ensure it is meeting current standards and best practices. Think of it like upgrading your car to the newest model. In this business, you don’t want to be driving a clunker!

Social media:

How often are you engaging with your audience on social media? Do you have a formal strategy in place or are you just ‘winging it’? Posting several times per day on social media is necessary to keep you front and centre in the minds of potential prospects. Is your content focussed on your niche and target audience or are you just posting listings?

It may seem like a lot of work, but if you know your niche and have a marketing strategy in place with realistic goals, then providing something of interest on social media is not that hard.

Email marketing:

When was the last time you emailed your customers and past clients? How up-to-date is your email list and are you in compliance with anti-spam legislation? Now is a good time to clean up your list by removing bad email addresses and ensuring you have explicit opt-in permissions.

And while email may seem like an outdated marketing tool, it is still one of the most effective business generators out there. The key is to provide something of value at the right frequency and at the right time. If you are simply sending out listings, you are missing a huge opportunity.

Email marketing is more than just a regular newsletter. You may have heard the term “marketing automation” used a lot lately. This is the newest evolution of email that gets you in front of your customers and prospects at just the right time and in ways that can nurture them along a decision path to your door.

Video marketing:

Video is all the rage and with good reason. It works. If you haven’t incorporated video into your marketing strategy, now is the time to explore how it can work for you. Whether you use Facebook Live, YouTube or something more professional, video enables you to really connect with your audience and showcase your personality.

As you busily work on new listings, open houses and meeting new people, don’t forget to stop and evaluate how your online presence is working for you…oh, and also smell the roses.