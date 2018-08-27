Century 21 Teams & Associates recently opened in the Windsor, Essex County area of Ontario. Owner Tim Campbell left Re/Max after 25 years to open his own brokerage.

“As a top producer throughout my career, I understand what is needed to enable clients and agents alike to succeed,” Campbell says. “Both consumers and agents are changing – more service, better marketing, a bigger online presence and attractive/productive work spaces are required for success. Between my goals and what Century 21 offers, I’m excited to think outside the box and start working away from the old model to benefit clients.”

His current team was assembled five years ago, and he expects it to continue to grow. Campbell is also interested in working with teams with similar philosophies who he can mentor and help grow their businesses. His goal is to provide affordable access to the back-end support Century 21 offers its sales reps.

He says he also plans to develop a program that benefits small teams and allows them to retain more of their earnings. “Century 21 has the large support network of international marketing and technology that reflects my philosophies, as well as the ability to relocate clients worldwide, which is a large part of my business,” he says.