Staging is one of those often-overlooked details that can make all the difference when it comes time to sell. According to research conducted by the National Association of Realtors, 49 per cent of potential buyers said that staging impacted their view of a home, while 58 per cent of Realtors reported a significant increase in sale price after a home was staged.

Unfortunately, there are some staging mistakes that actually make a home seem less desirable to potential buyers. Make sure you’re not falling prey to these errors.

Removing all belongings:

While many people think that offering their home as a clean slate will entice buyers, the opposite is actually true. Even if you don’t share the same style as the potential purchaser, it will still be easier for them to imagine the home as their own if there’s some furniture and décor in it.

Not clearing out clutter:

Although sellers shouldn’t remove all their personal property from the home before listing it, they don’t want to show a potential buyer a cluttered space either. According to NAR’s research, the single best thing you can do to improve your chances of a sale is to declutter, so make sure that every table, chair, mantel or bedside table is neat and presentable before potential buyers come to look.

Having too much furniture for the space:

Just because you aren’t removing every stitch of furniture from the home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pare down the furnishings slightly. If you’re a fan of oversized furniture or love having a chair, sideboard or sofa against every wall, you may want to reconsider. Having too much furniture in the space can make rooms look small, crowded, dirty and dark, so consider having the seller rent a storage unit while the house is on the market to clear out extraneous pieces and give the home a more streamlined look.

Not letting in enough light:

Those blackout curtains may be great for letting you sleep past sunrise, but they’re not ideal for staging. Letting in natural light will make the home look more inviting and less dingy, whereas a dark home can seem small and depressing. Push back the curtains, turn on some lamps and let the light shine in.

Bare floors:

While dingy carpets are certainly not going to land you a buyer, bare floors are actually an impediment to selling the home as well. If possible, pull up any worn or stained wall-to-wall carpeting and use area rugs to make rooms look cohesive while effortlessly masking any imperfections in the floors.

Sidestep these staging mistakes sellers often make and you’ll be handing the keys to the new owners in no time.